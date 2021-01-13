Friday, January 15th
Cody
Ribbon cutting, 4-7 p.m., Cody Clinic.
Cody High School presents “Romeo and Juliet,” 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, January 16th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Cody High School presents “Romeo and Juliet,” 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, January 17th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, January 18th
Cody
Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody VFW.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, January 19th
Cody
Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
