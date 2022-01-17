An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on Jan. 24 at the Cody Middle School commons from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:30-3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are the Emperor; ManyPenny and the Money Council; the Royal Scholars, Roxy and Red; Kings, Queens; Gem and the Royal Jewelers; Boots and the Royal Cobblers; Lid and the Royal Hatters; Stitch and the Royal Tailors and the Royal Silkworms. Students, grades kindergarten-12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:45-8 p.m. each day.
“The Emperor’s New Clothes” will be presented on Jan. 29 at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Cody is brought to you by Park County Arts Council with support from Dan Stevens, Edward Jones Investments, the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature, and from individual donations.
For more information, call Steve Schrepferman at (307) 899-6693.
