Friday September 9
Cody
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Songwriters at The Station,10:30 a.m.
Pinochle club,noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Hannah King, Dave Munsick & Alicia Stockman, 2 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Sean Devine, Matt Strachan & Dallas Remington,2 p.m., Silver Dollar.
Food pantry,2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Mandy Rowden, Andy Sydow & Al Cooper, 3:30 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Jordan Smith, Jackson Emmer & Hannah Belle,3:30 p.m., Silver Dollar.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Kalyn Beasley, Sarah Sample & Brooks Forsyth, 3:30 p.m., The Irma.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Kalyn Beasley, Jordan Smith & Hannah Belle,5 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Brooks Forsyth, Dallas Remington & Dave Munsick,5 p.m., Silver Dollar.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival – Andy Sydow, Hannah King & Alicia Stockman,5 p.m., The Irma.
Tapas & Sangria Date Night, 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Trapper Stampede Rodeo,7 p.m., Stampede Grounds.
Karaoke,7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Nashville Hit Songwriters Gary Nicholson, Leslie Satcher & James Dean Hicks,7 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Saturday September 10
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, 10 a.m., 8th Street Ivy. Program to follow general meeting. Dorothy Cianflone will present the changes with this years Wright Administration in comparison to the previous Van Buren Administration. Call Karin (412) 715-2927 for further information.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Music & Bloody Mary’s with the Songwriters,10:30 a.m., Proprietress.
Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting/lunch,11 a.m., The Irma Governor’s Room. Speaker will be Attorney Mary Helen Reed who will present a program on Estate Planning.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Sarah Sample, Dave Munsick & Jordan Smith,noon, City Park.
Happiness & High Self-esteem/Suicide Prevention Seminarorganized by Kristine and David Fales, 1 p.m. Park County Library Grizzly Room. Sessions include There’s a Reason to Live: Suicide Prevention, 13 Choices for Happiness and High Self-Esteem, Healing from Addiction Through Music, and Supportive Friends for Suicide Loss. The CHS and CMS Choirs will be singing the song, “There’s a Reason to Live” under the direction of Anissa Bree. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a picnic in City Park and sing-along songs of joy and hope.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Kalyn Beasley & Hannah Belle,2 p.m., Proprietress.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Sean Devine, Dallas Remington & Dave Munsick,2 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Matt Strachan, Hannah King & Mandy Rowden,2 p.m., Silver Dollar.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Jackson Emmer & Mandy Rowden,3:30 p.m., Proprietress.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Sarah Sample & Alicia Stockman,3:30 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Andy Sydow, Al Cooper & Sean Devine, 3:30 p.m., Silver Dollar.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Hannah King & Hannah Belle,5 p.m., Proprietress.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Jackson Emmer, Matt Strachan & Kalyn Beasley,5 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Alicia Stockman, Jordan Smith & Dallas Remington,5 p.m., Silver Dollar.
Trapper Stampede Rodeo, 7 p.m., Stampede Grounds.
Yellowstone Songwriters Festival - Nashville Hit Songwriters Gary Nicholson, Leslie Satcher & James Dean Hicks,7 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Clark
In their Shoes Craft Show/Vendor Event.9 a.m.-2 p.m., Clark Rec Center.
Sunday September 11
Cody
Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony, 9 a.m., VFW Hall.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday September 12
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive,11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW.
One-on-One Device Training,1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday September 13
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive,11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email amber@codyenterprise.com.
