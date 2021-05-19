Friday, May 21st
Cody
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Cody Center for the Performing Arts recital “Dance is our Superpower,” 6-8:15 pm. Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Tickets cost $5 at the door.
Saturday, May 22nd
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Trolley Tours - Opening Day, all day, porch or Irma Hotel.
Wyoming Outdoorsmen banquet, 5-9 p.m., Riley Arena. All 2020 banquet tickets will be honored and include your dinner and your 2021 membership. For more information, facebook.com/wyomingoutdoorsmen/.
Sunday, May 23rd
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 23rd
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-one device training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 24th
Cody
Ribbon cutting, 4 p.m., Buffalo Bluff RV Park.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
