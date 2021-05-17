The pandemic has put a damper on student exchange programs around the world, but there was still a healthy crop of international students coming to the Cowboy State. The Department of Homeland Security tracks international student populations in the United States and where they come from. From the K-12 level through those seeking doctoral degrees, there were 727 international students in the state as of March.
Here is the continental breakdown of where those students came from, based on data from DHS:
• Asia: 402
• Europe: 107
• Africa: 82
• North America: 81
• South America: 38
• Australia and the Pacific islands: 10
DHS is looking into the discrepancy between the total and the continental breakdown but did not have a reason for the difference at press time.
The numbers in Wyoming largely mirror the numbers across the nation, though students from North America outnumbered European students on a national scale. Here are some more quick numbers on international students from the DHS data:
• 1.25 million: the number of international students in the U.S. in 2020. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports that’s about 18% lower than the previous year.
• 382,561: the number of Chinese students attending school in the U.S. in 2020. More Chinese students came to study in the States than any other country in the world by far. There were more than 175,000 more Chinese students than the next closest country (India, 207,460).
• 59,119: the number of international students going to K-12 schools in the U.S. Most of those students are concentrated in California.
• 133: the number of K-12 foreign exchange students in Wyoming at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, according to the Wyoming Department of Education.
