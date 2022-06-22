The Cody Country Art League’s 57th Annual Community Art Show and Sale will open June 29 with an opening reception and award ceremony from 5-7 p.m.
Artists from all over the area, in addition to many of the more than 200 members, have entered the show with a variety of artwork in all mediums.
From professional to amateur artists, the annual show is an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to showcase their talents. Last year CCAL had more than 230 entries. The entire main gallery will be re-hung to feature their work. This is the only time of the year the gallery shows work of non-members as well as members.
Show sponsors and grant money from the Wyoming Arts Council help to make this all happen, said Rene Huge, CCAL gallery director.
Cash prizes and awards are given to those selected by a judge. This year that job goes to Tim Newton, publisher of Western Art and Architecture. He’s widely known in the art community and respected by artists, collectors and art professionals alike.
For eight years Newton was chairman of the board and CEO at the legendary Salmagundi Club in New York City. During his tenure, he helped to lead the club through many years of unprecedented growth.
Most notably, Newton proposed and initiated the fundraising for the renovation/restoration of Salmagundi’s major gallery, a project that was completed in the spring 2014.
Newton was the founder and curator of American Masters, an annual art exhibition and sale at Salmagundi. Beginning in 2008 and concluding in 2018, the show was one of America’s premier events for representational art.
An art collector for 31 years, Newton, along with his wife Cathi, has a notable art collection.
Widely acknowledged for his discerning eye, Newton is a frequent judge of national art shows and competitions, Huge said. He is a sought-after commentator on the subject of art and collecting and is often a featured speaker at museums and events.
An award-winning photographer, Newton credits his eye for good photographic design to the hundreds of thousands of artworks
