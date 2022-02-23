With the region experiencing severe cold, Black Hills Energy is providing customers with tips on how to avoid massive spikes in energy cost.
Customers can find winter weather updates, energy conservation and billing resources at blackhillsenergy.com/winter-ready.
Energy Conservation Tips
• Check your thermostat – If health concerns aren’t a factor, set your thermostat to 68 degrees and reduce it 2-3 degrees when not home or sleeping.
• Lower your water heater setting – Lowering your temperature setting a few degrees can also save energy. Reducing your water heater temperature to under 120 degrees can save you up to 10% on your water heater costs.
• Limit laundry and household chores – That’s right…hold on chores until later in the week. But if you must do laundry or wash dishes, consider strategies for using energy efficiently. For example, run complete loads vs. smaller, partial loads of laundry to avoid using more hot water than necessary. If you’re using the dishwasher, change the settings to air dry.
• Multitask when cooking – Cooking with the family can be a fun way to pass the time but also a source of higher-than-normal energy use. If you plan on cooking multiple dishes or tasty treats, bake as many as you can at the same time. Take advantage of the energy that goes into heating up the oven fewer times to use less energy.
Keep the warm air in – Use kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans only as needed. In just one hour, these fans can exhaust a house full of warmed air.
Not using it? Unplug it – Unplug office equipment like printers, shredders, scanners, and other household appliances, like your coffee maker, to prevent them from pulling energy when not in use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.