Despite frequent bouts of rain, Laramie-based artist Dan Toro has managed to finish an 84 foot by 12 foot mural on the south-facing wall of By Western Hands. He began work on June 14.
On the days the rain held off, Toro began working on the mural at 8 a.m., lining up his cans of spray paint and positioning his ladder in the perfect spot. He typically worked until dark.
Toro studied art at the University of Wyoming, but it was a passion for him even as a kid.
“I just thought you couldn’t do anything with it or make a job out of it,” he said.
While in college, Toro waited until the last possible moment to chose to major in art.
“I did all the preliminary classes until I had to make a decision,” he said. “That last couple years of [college] was when I decided my degree ... at one point I just thought, ‘I’m gonna do art.’”
Toro had put himself through college by building houses. When college ended, he picked a job that allowed him to pursue his passion.
He drove a school bus, which gave him ample time to paint during the day.
“I was building houses ... and I always loved using my hands,” Toro said.
“But I decided if I’m going to do [art] for real, I need to paint anytime I can.”
During the day, Toro would practice oil painting and drawing the concepts he wanted to portray.
In the summer when there were no children to drive to school, he said he painted murals and “waited till the scales tipped.”
By 2017, the scales had tipped, allowing him to quit his job as a school bus driver, and focus solely on painting murals.
“Our community in Laramie started a mural project, and I joined them ... and from there just kind of applied to as many as I could,” Toro said.
Since then, he has painted over 40 murals in places all over the U.S.
“The furthest west I’ve painted a mural is Reno and the furthest east is Baltimore,” Toro said. “And the lowest I guess is Texas.”
But most of his murals have been completed throughout Wyoming and Colorado, with the biggest being a silo, he said.
Toro first heard about calls for an artist to paint a mural in Cody from the Laramie Public Art Coalition, which assisted the Cody Public Art Committee during the mural process.
“I really wanted to try for this one,” he said. “I just love Wyoming and Cody is beautiful.”
But, when it came to Toro’s design, which involves a Western blanket intertwined with various elements from nature, Toro was stuck at first.
“I had a bunch of ideas that were little, but wouldn’t really work for a long wall, and I didn’t want to turn it into a giant collage of things,” he said.
It was a book about songwriting that helped him finalize his mural design.
“[The writer] was saying how he gets stuck writing all his songs, and he would ... do all these weird things to change his mindset,” Toro said. “So I was like, ‘I’ll try that.’”
He began scribbling, playing around with shapes and twisting forms.
“I was like, ‘Oh, that kind of looks like a blanket,’” Toro
said. “From that, I thought I’d like to use a Western blanket [for the design].”
Toro hopes Cody residents who see the finished mural are reminded of the delights of the outdoors.
“There’s fishing and the mountains and rivers and wildlife [in the design] ... and I hope it evokes the joys of being outside,” Toro said.
CPAC will be hosting a mural unveiling at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.