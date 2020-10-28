Friday, October 30th
Cody
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, October 31st
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Trick or Treat downtown Cody!, 4-6 p.m., Sheridan Avenue businesses.
Sunday, November 1st
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, November 2nd
Powell
School board forum, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club.
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, November 3rd
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
