Looking back 50 years ago, here are some of the stories printed in the Enterprise on June 10, 1970.
Billy Casper To Play Exhibition Game at Olive-Glenn June 22-23
Confirmation was received by members of Olive-Glenn Golf Course that Billy Casper, 1970 Masters Champion, was to be in Cody June 22-23 for an 18-hole exhibition at the new 18-hole course. One of America’s most outstanding professional golfers, Casper was the leading money winner in 1966 and 68. He had won 46 official first place tourneys since 1956, including the U.S. open twice; three Western Open victories and was named Player of the Year in 1966 and 68. Olive-Glenn officials hope to bring other nationally famous figures to compete.
Karen Tegland Reigns as 1970 Cody Stampede Rodeo Queen
The 1970 Stampede Queen contest was held Sun. June 7. The contestant with the highest quality of horsemanship, appearance and personality was Karen Tegland, crowning her Stampede Queen. Her attendants chosen were Brenda Williams and Connie Bennett.
The Queen’s prizes included a western suit and blouse, tailor made by Jenny Thompson at the Fabric Shop. Also, a buckle from John Thevenow at the Cody Saddle Co., a western shirt from Jim Shepard at Western Clothier, a pair of boots from Bob Wittington at the Cody Corall, a pair of western pants from Howard Newsome at Howard’s and a western hat from Russ Taylor. Williams and Bennett both received a western blouse from Art Brink at the Cody Country Store.
McCracken To Be Honored By Cowboy Hall of Fame
Dr. Harold McCracken was scheduled to receive a national award for his work next weekend at Oklahoma City. McCracken, a noted authority on Western Americana and Director of the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, was chosen to receive the annual Gold Medal Award for Contributions to Western Art from the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center. McCracken also will be the featured speaker during the Center’s first national convention of Western American Art.
Explorer Scouts Back From Mormon Trail Trek
A 115-mile horseback trek along the Old Mormon Trail was the experience for 26 Explorer Scouts, Ensign Explorers and some of their fathers. Post Advisor Melvin Fillerup said they began their journey Monday, June 1, 10 miles east of Independence Rock. The Explorers traveled along the Sweetwater River following the Oregon, Mormon, and California Trail.
They viewed historical spots such as Devil’s Gate, Split Rock, Sweetwater Station, Three Crossings, St. Mary’s Pony Express and State Station, and they camp where the Willey Handcart Company and the Martin Handcart Company met their tragedies. On Friday, June 5, they swam their horses at the last crossing of Sweetwater River and camped at South Pass where the trail crosses the Continental Divide. On Saturday, June 6, they packed to return to Cody.
In preparation for the experience, the Explorers took an overnight horseback trip in May to the back side of Heart Mountain. They did considerable research on the history of the area trails.
At Home - At Last
Three paintings by John Clymer and commissioned for the Buffalo Bill Historical Center by Winchester-Western finally reached their intended home in the rotunda of the Center after disappearing during a trucking strike for nearly a month. Prior to their shipment to Cody late in April from St. Louis they were exhibited in a number of galleries throughout the country.
The trilogy of 5’ x 10’ paintings included: “The Cattle Drive,” a band of Native Americans confronting the trail boss of a cattle drive on the Platte River in Nebraska in 1868; “Gold Train,” a group of early prospectors seeking gold with a pack string of mules; “The Homesteaders,” a typical family of homesteaders seeking land along the Big Horn Mountain flats near Sheridan in 1887.
