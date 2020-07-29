Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Heather Wittick, 19, warrant, July 21
Timothy Bennett Jr., 40, probation and parole sanction, July 24
Disturbance
Suspicious activity reported, person wearing all black and possibly drunk wandering toward Ralston, unable to be found WYO 295, Powell, July 19.
Report of 2 or more vehicles broken into, Lane 11, Powell, July 19.
Broken window reported, Road 14, Powell, July 19.
Argument reported, Lane 10, Powell, July 21.
Item theft reported, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, July 23.
Multiple items reported stolen, call unfounded, County Road 6WX, Cody, July 24.
Third party report of a text saying an assault occurred, Lost Lane, Cody, July 25.
Report of youths firing weapons in direction of horse riders, Spirit Mountain Road, Cody, July 25.
Traffic
Possible crash reported on property, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, July 19.
Deer hit, neither injuries nor blockage, North Ridge Drive, Cody, July 19.
Driver cited for expired license, WYO 291, Cody, July 20.
Reddi report of driver slaloming, found unfounded, US 14A/Cooper Lane E, Cody, July 22.
Other
Report of plane landing near a lake, claim unfounded, County Road 3FK/County Road 3JU, Cody, July 19.
Fishing gear and cooler found near Newton Lakes, County Road 7WC, Cody, July 19.
Report of campers plaing loud music near Deaver Reservoir, Road 2N, Deaver, July 20.
Item found at a construction site near Ghost Creek/Beartooth Lake, WYO 212, Cody, July 21.
Two black calves reported hitchhiking, made their escape before officers arrived, Road 8/Lane 11 1/2, Powell, July 21.
Request for information on drone flying laws, Dogwood Road, Cody, July 21.
Attempt to find possible missing party near Grass Creek, referred to other agency, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, July 21.
Bank account reported hacked, WYO 120 S, Cody, July 22.
Two cows reported crossing road, unclear if trying to reach other side, returned to owner, Lane 7/Road 12, Powell, July 23.
Report of 7 people possibly missing after hike, call canceled, Rocking M Trail, Cody, July 23.
Collie mix reported feeling wanderlust, has no tags, Llama Drive, Powell, July 23.
Report of person being scammed out of money, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, July 24.
Report of possible marijuana field next to post office, high-jinx unfounded, Streamside Drive, Cody, July 24.
Report of a found plate, US 14A/Peaks Lane, Cody, July 24.
Report of possible fraud, Lane 11, Powell, July 24.
Request to talk to deputies about merrymakers near Dog Pond, WYO 295, Powell, July 24.
Mini brown bull with nose ring rebelling against parents, US 14A, Powell, July 25.
Search and rescue call for 65-year-old woman who could not make it off the trail, WYO 212, Cody, July 25.
Small white and brown Corgi reported trying to make it on its own, Road 9, Powell, July 25.
Pieces of tire reported blocking traffic on Lane 5, Powell, July 25.
Four black cows illegally impeding the flow of traffic, returned to owners, County Road 2AB/Gerber Lane, Cody, July 25.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Christopher Poellnitz, 38, warrant for probation revocation, July 23
George Albrecht, 27, warrant, July 23
Troy Sage, 51, public intoxication, July 23
Michelle Jones, 46, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, July 24
James Yeomans, 21, possession of controlled substances, July 24
Breanna Roemmich, 22, domestic battery, property damage and probation violation, July 24
Jonathon Johnson, 36, simple assault, July 25
Disturbance
Dog barking again on Sage Avenue, 8:51 a.m. July 21.
Person on Pioneer Avenue yelling, 5:21 p.m. July 21.
Caller said dog on Roberts Street barking a lot, 8:52 a.m. July 22.
Dogs on Ancient Royal Court barking at house to west, 8:30 p.m. July 27.
Ex Albertsons Employee went into store on 17th Street yelling obscenities at a checker and was told not to come to the store except to shop, 8:48 p.m. July 27.
Traffic
Caller said city employee backed into vehicle at Al’s Appliance on Canyon View Avenue, no injuries, 9:56 a.m. July 21.
Vehicle crash at Cleary Building on Big Horn Avenue, no injuries or blockage, 8:17 p.m. July 21.
Silver Dodge truck all over the road at 8th Street and Beck Avenue, 9 a.m. July 22.
Delayed report of hit-and-run vehicle crash at West Park Hospital, 12:10 p.m. July 22.
Vehicles running stop sign at 11th Street and Beck Avenue, RV parked near intersection may be blocking view, 12:42 p.m. July 22.
Car hit while parked at The Cody on West Yellowstone Avenue, 5:26 p.m. July 22.
Flatbed truck parked in roadway at Pat O’Hara Brewing on 15th Street, 8:45 p.m. July 22.
Vehicle crash at McDonalds on 17th Street, 9:06 p.m. July 22.
Jeep all over the road at U.S. 14A and Cooper Lane, 9:48 p.m. July 22.
Chevy Colorado with Wisconsin plates hit while at rodeo grounds on West Yellowstone, 10:18 p.m. July 22.
Vehicle parked in bad spot and blocking spots at Crum Electric on Big Horn Avenue, 9:53 a.m., July 23.
Caller said motorcycle going fast down alley near Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue, 11:49 a.m. July 24.
Reddi report at Rumsey Avenue and 12th Street on truck driving all over the road, 1:29 p.m. July 24.
Woman said car was hit last night at Maverick on Big Horn Avenue, 2:39 p.m. July 24.
Red car driving and passing at high speed on Beacon Hill, 11:33 a.m. July 26.
Motorhome pulling silver car with ramp dragging behind, 12:29 p.m. July 26.
Fender bender in parking lot at Ace Hardware on 17th Street, 12:39 p.m. July 26.
Black Ford Raptor blocking delivery on Beck Avenue, 5:10 a.m. July 27.
Two-vehicle crash at Bear Co Tire on Big Horn Avenue, 1:52 p.m. July 27.
Other
Woman at Green Acres Mobile Home Park said she may be a victim of fraud, 10:24 a.m. July 21.
Female, 16, hit by 26-year-old male on Bleistein Avenue, 2:57 a.m. July 22.
Weeds surpass 12-inch limit on 19th Street, 10:54 a.m. July 22.
Caller has complaints of weeds at undeveloped lots on Cooper Lane in the Trailhead subdivision, 1:07 p.m. July 22.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Court said social security number is being used by someone else, 3:01 p.m. July 22.
Male took a weapon at Cody Cartridge and Carry without paperwork being completed, 4:47 p.m. July 22.
Someone broke glass front door on Rumsey Avenue, 5:13 p.m. July 22.
Two females need to be trespassed from Deja Vu on Big Horn Avenue, 10:52 a.m. July 23.
Man said he hired moving company to move his household belongings to Massachusetts and it hasn’t arrived after two months, so he wants to report it as theft, 11:25 a.m. July 23.
Male said his 20-year-old brother doesn’t want to leave Dollar Store on Yellowstone Avenue, 1:43 p.m. July 23.
Woman thinks her social security number might have been compromised, 3:33 p.m. July 23.
Woman at Good2Go on 17th Street said her ex came to her work and tried to start a fight with her, 4:06 p.m. July 23.
Older gentleman is being inappropriate at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 9:52 p.m. July 23.
Fight at Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 1:53 a.m. July 24.
Caller wants to trespass ex-employee at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 9:44 a.m. July 24.
Woman on Rumsey Avenue said person tried to break into her home the day before, 10:08 a.m. July 24.
Caller would like to speak to officer about trespassing man at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 a.m. July 24.
Caller in New York said male at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue hit female, 11:51 a.m. July 24.
Woman on Bleistein Avenue wants female trespassed as she comes onto the property to feed rabbits, 1:02 p.m. July 24.
Woman on 12th Street paid someone to do work that has not been done, 2:05 p.m. July 24.
Caller saw deer limping bad near backyard on County Road 6WX, 8:50 a.m. July 25.
Caller would like to trespass a female from Juby’s Mobile Home Court, 9:12 a.m. July 25.
Woman in Cody area said she lost her phone in Yellowstone National Park and traced it to the Cody VFW, 3:14 p.m. July 25.
Woman said her neighbor on 29th Street has been making suicidal threats for last hour, 4:38 p.m. July 25.
Woman on 29th Street said woman is making suicidal thoughts and is intoxicated, 9:55 a.m. July 26.
Caller said dogs are in black truck, turned off, with window’s cracked, 2:28 p.m. July 26.
Man said he’s being blackmailed by someone online, 2:51 p.m. July 26.
Caller requesting Title 25 paperwork for park rangers at ER at West Park Hospital, 6:56 p.m. July 26.
Caller on 18th Street said his neighbor saw a mountain lion nearby, 9:51 p.m. July 26.
Caller said strange man in white vehicle parked in officer’s parking space at Walmart claiming to be federal agent, 5:52 a.m., July 27.
Lions Club park sign at Beck Lake Park missing, 8:33 a.m. July 27.
Property destruction at Mentock skate park on Blackburn, 8:42 a.m. July 27.
Vehicle with California plates left KOA on U.S. 14-16-20 E headed to Cody with multiple people not with seat belts, 10:14 a.m. July 27.
Caller said child abuse at Cody address 6-8 weeks ago, 2:44 p.m. July 27.
Man on Sheridan Avenue receiving texts that things are not going to end well for him, 7:37 p.m., July 27.
Woman said someone watching her house again and drove by her house in Green Acres Mobile Home Park at 1 a.m., 9:09 p.m. July 27.
