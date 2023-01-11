Li and Les Salgado pin Tony with SSgt insignia.jpg

Li and Les Salgado pin a Staff Sergeant insignia on their son Tony during the promotion ceremony.

 Courtesy Photo

With parents and siblings watching, seven cadets from the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol received promotions at the end of the year during Promotion and Family Night on Dec. 20. 

