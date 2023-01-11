With parents and siblings watching, seven cadets from the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol received promotions at the end of the year during Promotion and Family Night on Dec. 20.
New cadets Henry White and Austin Fenwick from Cody and Christopher Blutt from Ten Sleep received their first achievement promotion of Airman called the Curry Achievement. This is named after Major General John F. Curry, the first National Commander of Civil Air Patrol.
Cadet Abigail LaFrentz of Cody received her first promotion to Airman in September and was able to fulfill the requirements for promotion to Airman First Class (A1C) just 56 days later at this ceremony. Her Arnold Achievement is named after Hap Arnold, the commanding general of U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II.
Adam Swaney of Powell and Wyatt Houchin of Burlington/Otto both received the Rickenbacker Award of Technical Sergeant. Eddie Rickenbacker was America’s “Ace of Aces” during World War I.
Cadet Technical Sergeant Houchin had received his original non-commissioned officer ranking of Staff Sergeant just months before. Both cadets are working their way up the NCO ranks and gaining more leadership positions within the squadron.
The highlight of the evening was the bestowing of the milestone award to Cadet Tony Salgado of Cody. Milestone awards are given for major transitions between grades and Salgado went from Airman status to NCO status by earning the grade of Staff Sergeant. This award is the Wright Brothers Award, named for Wilbur and Orville Wright, the first men to achieve powered, controlled, sustained, heavier-than-air flight.
In addition to the multitude of promotions, cadets received some additional awards in the way of a National Crisis ribbon for service during Covid and a unit citation that was awarded to the entire Civil Air Patrol membership in the state of Wyoming for service during 2018 to 2021.
Several squadron members were honored for their contributions during the past year. Cadets LaFrentz, Adam Swaney and Jay Swaney along with Senior Members Lt. Col. Mike Carlson and Major Karl Lampe, were recognized for their help in conducting an aviation course at the Cody Middle School during the first two quarters of this school year. The class met almost every Friday, and the members worked to promote aviation to a total of 30 students.
Second Lt. Zach Johnston
from Cody was recognized for his contribution to the squadron and Cadet Captain Rui Parker from Deaver was also awarded a certificate of appreciation for his work as Cadet Commander for the squadron this past year.
The squadron always accepts new members, both as cadets (age 12-18) or senior members (18 and older). If interested in seeing what Civil Air Patrol is about, contact Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. BJ Carlson, (307) 762-3536 or capcommander@gmail.com. Meetings are held every Tuesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Powell Armory, across from the Powell High School. More information about Civil Air Patrol is available at gocivilairpatrol.com/.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year.
CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
