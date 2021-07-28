The Bureau of Land Management hosted the Utah Conservation Corps this summer for two weeks of trail improvement projects at the Four Bear and Peaks Divide trails near Cody.
“BLM-managed public land in this area gives people an alternative to Yellowstone’s busy trails,” BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Rick Tryder said. “By maintaining these trails, we hope to provide recreationists with sustainable outdoor opportunities near Cody.”
The UCC crew stabilized and improved crucial parts of the trails with retaining drainage structures. They repaired sections of eroded trail; cleared roots, stumps and loose rocks; built water bars; removed fence parts; and naturalized social trails.
“By maintaining Four Bear Trail, we encourage visitors to be conscious hikers and continue to be outside,” the crew wrote in their trail report to the BLM. “Making sure the trail is sustainable and safe for users prevents social trails from forming.”
The Four Bear Trail, located between Cody and the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park, is popular among hikers and horseback riders. East of Cody, the scenic Peaks Divide Trail winds through the badlands of the McCullough Peaks Wilderness Study Area, which provides opportunities for solitude and primitive recreation.
The crew found the landscapes of the trails to be unique.
“We are so grateful to be able to see such amazing parts of Wyoming,” they said.
The Cody field office asks recreationists to stay on the trail and to pack it in-pack it out.
“The UCC crew worked hard to fix erosion issues caused by people shortcutting the switchbacks on the trails,” Tryder said. “Sticking to the trails reduces the likelihood that multiple routes will develop and damage the landscape.”
For more information about trails in the Cody field office area, visit blm.gov/visit. To learn more about UCC, visit ucc.usu.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.