Friday, September 18th
Cody
Cody Art Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., The Irma.
Cody Culture Club, 5-6 p.m., event tent on 12th Street.
Art Walk, 6-8 p.m. downtown.
Saturday, September 19th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Quick Draw, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown businesses.
Buffalo Bill Cody Half Marathon and 10K, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., City Park.
Round Town event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wyoming Buffalo Company.
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale Live & Virtual Auction, 1-4 p.m., Kuiper Pavilion (watch party on 12th Street).
Sunday, September 20th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Blessing of the Animals, 11:15 a.m., Cody United Methodist Church.
Monday, September 21st
Cody
Cody Club: update on COVID-19, noon, Holiday Inn.
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, September 22nd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.