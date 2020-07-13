After June showers come July flowers, at least this year as the Cody Rotary Club teamed up with the City of Cody to plant flowers along Sheridan Avenue on June 19.
Rick Manchester, the city’s parks, recreation and facilities director and a member of the Cody Rotary Club, was attending a meeting when the topic of the city’s flower planters came up. Due to budget and labor issues, the flowers could be purchased, but there was no money to pay people to plant all of them throughout Cody.
“Then someone said they would help plant them, and soon enough we had all these volunteers willing to help plant all of these flowers, which could have gone to waste if we didn’t,” Manchester said. “There were about 18 people who came out to help today.”
The volunteers started in City Park, filling the planter boxes with flowers and quickly moving on to start planting and watering along Sheridan Avenue. Members such as Val Walsh-Haynes said that it was a great day for making Cody more beautiful.
“The Rotary group, our family and our friends, all of us have come to do this,” Walsh-Haynes said. “We got started at the park, of course, and once we planted everything we started moving our way up Sheridan, and if we have the time after, we’ll continue on to the Greybull Highway.”
Despite the event involving a lot of work, most of the volunteers said that they greatly enjoyed the experience, for several reasons. The interaction with a group of people was warmly welcomed and the task of gardening was made very pleasant by having a clear sky and mild temperature. Even the children who came to the event said they liked the work.
Joanna Secrest had brought along her three children, Kael, 13, Lucy, 11, and Macy, 9, all three of whom said that they thought it wasn’t just a great thing to do for the community, but was a great way to spend their day.
“I think it is fun, planting flowers and playing with dirt,” said Macy. “I think it helps the community and makes things pretty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.