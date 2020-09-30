Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dale B. Long, speeding in school zone, $175; Sherrie Perkins, careless driving, crash, $210; David Bell, speeding, $145; Malorie Flowers, passing school bus while displaying flashers, stop sign, $250; Christian Klein, no liability insurance, $400, $10, failure to yield or stop at stop sign, $60; Christopher McGonagle, speeding, $106.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Abbygail Wood, curfew violation, $100, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ron Rash, Aspen, Colo., speeding, $112; Peter Carney, Salt Lake City, speeding, $109; Georghe Stanciu, Anaheim, Calif., speeding, $139; Tracey O’Brien, Jupiter, Fla., careless driving, $140, $10 court cost; Allen Xu, Washington, D.C., speeding, $124; Vitaliy, Los Angeles, speeding, $164; Kai Hui, Malden, Mass., speeding, $115; Sreenath Koppula, Fort Collins, Colo., speeding, $188; Kiernan Black, Jacksonville, Fla., speeding, $109; Sierra Slightom, Durham, Calif., speeding, $106; Jayde Coburn, Powell, failure to yield, stop at stop sign, crash, $200; Eugene McNair Jr., Lawrenceville, Ga., careless driving, crash, bench warrant; Michael Morones, Burbank, Calif., speeding, bench warrant; Reynaldo Tena Dominguez, Albuquerque, speeding, bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jimso Arviso, Pinedale, N.M., public intoxication, bench warrant.
