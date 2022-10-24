Many people never have the courage to leave their hometowns.
Not so for Lee Childress. He is a man who has acquired geographical knowledge through his many travels.
Childress, who is originally from Castle Rock, Colo., and is now a Meeteetse resident, has been to over 20 different countries.
His adventures include scuba diving with his daughter in Mexico, backpacking through Ireland and England, and bike riding 5,000 miles through Scotland and most of Europe with his father.
“I spent six months in Scotland bike riding, then went to Norway and Scandinavia and rode my bike through there, rode it through Germany as well,” he said.
Childress worked as a construction contractor in Colorado for many years, building and designing Home Depots and gas stations. He took up the profession because his father, whom he admired very much, was an architect.
On one of his travels to his favorite country of Scotland, Lee’s father came along as the two went bike riding throughout the entire country. His father carried along a scarlet red umbrella due to the dreary weather. It’s an umbrella Childress now proudly hangs in his home as a constant reminder of his father and all of their travels together.
“My father was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy on a destroyer,” he said. “He took me to the Faroe Islands. We went on a ferry. They eat whale meat up there and have done so for hundreds of years, mostly pilot whales. The whale meat tastes like roast beef.”
Childress has also been to a few provinces in Canada and many states in America. A collection of old pottery sits on a table along with a few paintings and sketches of his father’s architectural work. His father was also the architectural designer of Denver University.
Childress is now retired and moved to Meeteetse in 1991. He has stayed ever since, and even though he no longer travels, his home is a constant reminder of his many adventures – Paintings and pottery from all over the world, Native American arrowheads, a collection of Whiskey bottles from Ireland and Scotland and his father’s umbrella.
He now spends his days with his daughter and two grandchildren who live just down the road – which may be his greatest adventure of all.
