Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 9, 4:43 p.m., MP 110 on WYO 120 N. One-vehicle accident. Assisted EMS, 4 units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour 7 minutes.
June 9, 4:50 p.m., WYO 212 near Painter Creek store. One vehicle accident, canceled, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 minute.
June 9, 9:37 p.m., 1728 Beck Avenue. Smoke in the laundromat. Cause was vegetable oil rags in the dryer, 5 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 50 minutes.
June 11, 11:31 a.m., 938 19th Street. Gas leak, plugged line and contacted Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 29 minutes.
June 13, 11:07 a.m., MP 21 on U.S. 14-16-20 West. Smoke in the area, investigated, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 53 minutes.
June 13, 12:49 p.m., 2604 U.S. 14-16-20 West. Forest fire, assisted forest service, 10 units and 45 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 hours 11 minutes.
