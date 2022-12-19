The Northwest College Photographic Communications program is holding its First Annual Photo Contest and Exhibition.
Interested photographers, 18 and older, may submit images in one of two categories: Amateur and Professional. Participants are encouraged to attend the show’s grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 7-8:30 p.m. in SinClair Gallery.
Serving as juror for the event is Meg Sommers, Wildlife Photography Instructor with the Yellowstone Forever Institute and the Road Scholar program.
For amateur photographers, there is an entry fee of $15 each for up to three images. This contest is open to all non-professional photographers living in the continental United States, including college students, teachers and photo enthusiasts. Photographs previously published cannot be entered.
Professional photographers may also enter up to three images with a $20 entry fee for each. Photographers earning income from their photographs are considered professional and must enter in this category. Photographs previously published cannot be entered.
Cash prizes will be awarded in each category, and entry fees will be used for prizes and future scholarships for NWC photo students. Cash prizes are as follows:
• Amateur 1st place: $100
• Amateur 2nd place: $50
• Amateur 3rd place: $25
• Professional 1st place: $150
• Professional 2nd place: $50
• Professional 3rd place: $25
Photos for consideration must meet the following specifications:
• Black metal or wood frames only, ready to hang (plastic frames are not acceptable)
• White mats only
• Frame sizes of either 16x20 or 20x24
Upon delivery of entries, checks should be made out to Northwest College Photo Contest. Gallery information forms will be available and should be completed and left with the photographs. The photographer’s name, division and category for entry, and sale price, should be marked on the back of the entry. No commission will be taken for any image sold.
Framed entries will be accepted Jan. 16-20, 2023, in Fagerberg Room 42 on the NWC campus. Shipped photos should be sent to NWC Photo Contest, 231 West 6th Street, Fagerberg Building, Powell, WY, 82435, and must be received by Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Photos will be on display through March 27. Entries must be picked up at the conclusion of the exhibition between March 27-29, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from the Photographic Communications program located in the Fagerberg Building. If other arrangements are needed, call SinClair gallery manager Jayne Johnson at (307) 754-6183. Any photographs not picked up by the end of the semester will not be available until fall 2023.
For more information, contact Christine Garceau, Associate Professor of Photography, at Christine.Garceau@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6497.
