Irving Berlin and Kate Smith collaborated in 1938 to help inspire people to believe in America again with the song “God Bless America”.
Thursday morning, students from the Cody School district did their part to help inspire everyone to believe in America again with its Veteran’s Day virtual program at Big Horn Cinemas.
Local veterans gathered for two showings of the program, which featured every school performing songs, recitals, information about what it means to a patriotic American, and celebrate those who put their lives on the line.
It’s the second consecutive year for a virtual show due the COVID-19 pandemic. But even a virtual show struck a chord with so many veterans.
“It moved me to tears,” Army and Naval Reserve veteran Pete Simpson said. “It had every kind of patriotic motif, and it did renew feelings of unity, strength and self sacrifice.”
Sunset Elementary started the celebration with a show stopper, a rousing, amusing rendition of “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”
That was followed by a salute to the armed forces from the CHS Chorale, Equidae $ Synergy.
Kinley Bolinger of CHS read from her award winning essay, “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned.”
That was followed by performances and touching moments from every school as they honored local veterans.
“It was great,” veteran Don Messer said. “That’s one thing about Cody and the schools especially, they treat the veterans very well.”
Livingston Elementary closed the program in style with “God Bless America,” complementing what Berlin and Smith must have envisioned as they composed the song so many years ago.
“It was amazing. The kids did a fantastic job,” veteran Dan Boehm said. “I saw it last year too. The whole thing was great. It just gives you a sense that there is still hope out there.”
