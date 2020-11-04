Selfless. Friendly. Honest. These are just a few words used to describe the first-ever recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Cody Regional Health, Kathy Mahieu.
The DAISY Award is an opportunity for patients to recognize care from nurses that goes above and beyond.
“I was only doing my job,” Mahieu said. “I was really blown away. I didn’t expect it at all. It was fabulous.”
The award started 21 years ago as a way for the family of Patrick Barnes to honor his memory after he lost a battle with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.
The nurses caring for him had a huge impact on the family, which started the DAISY Foundation and the award as a way to say thanks to the nurses and honor Patrick in the process.
“We were awed by the way the nurses touched him and spoke with him, even when he was on a ventilator and totally sedated,” said father Mark Barnes. “The way they informed and educated us eased our minds.
“They truly helped us through the darkest hours of our lives, with soft voices of hope and strong loving hugs that to this day, we still feel.”
Today, more than 4,500 healthcare facilities and nursing schools in all 50 states and 29 countries have partnered with the foundation to honor nurses.
As a DAISY honoree, Mahieu receives not only a certificate, but also a pin, a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch” from Zimbabwean tribal artists, and lifetime access to a network of benefits, including scholarships, grants, reduced tuition at Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Ill., a reduced rate for nursing license renewals, and other benefits for the nurses.
Mahieu will occupy a place of honor in the international nursing community on the DAISY Foundation’s website. She is the first honoree from CRH, though the award is planned to be given once quarterly.
People may nominate a favorite nurse at one of many DAISY boxes around the CRH campus.
