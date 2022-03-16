Join the Caledonian Pipes and Drums band from Billings celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the annual Cody pub crawl.
Meet the band at one spot or crawl with them from place to place. Enjoy traditional pipes and some St. Patrick’s Day Cheer.
People are asked to drink responsibly and designate a driver.
Schedule:
4:30 p.m.: Cody Craft Brewing - 1732 Sheridan Ave
5:15: Brewgard’s Lounge - 2357 Mountain View Drive
5:45: Fraternal Order of Eagles - 1001 13th Street
6:15: Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel - 1192 Sheridan Avenue
7:00: Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. - 1202 Beck Avenue
8:00: Pat’s Brew Pub - 1019 15th Street
8:45: Silver Dollar Bar - 1313 Sheridan Avenue
