Friday, October 22nd

Cody

Free Breast Screening, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Big Horn Basin Cancer Center.

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.

“Clue: On Stage” performance, 7:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.

Saturday, October 23rd

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Cody VFW.

VFW Oktoberfest, 6-9 p.m., VFW hall.

Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.

“Clue: On Stage” performance, 7:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.

Sunday, October 24th

Cody

“Clue: On Stage” performance, 2:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.

Howl-O-Ween Open House, 3-6 p.m., Park County Animal Shelter. Education stations with “spooky” animal facts, shelter tours, face painting, games and prizes.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, October 25th

Cody

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, October 26th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.