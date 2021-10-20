Friday, October 22nd
Cody
Free Breast Screening, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Big Horn Basin Cancer Center.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
“Clue: On Stage” performance, 7:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Saturday, October 23rd
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Cody VFW.
VFW Oktoberfest, 6-9 p.m., VFW hall.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
“Clue: On Stage” performance, 7:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Sunday, October 24th
Cody
“Clue: On Stage” performance, 2:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Howl-O-Ween Open House, 3-6 p.m., Park County Animal Shelter. Education stations with “spooky” animal facts, shelter tours, face painting, games and prizes.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, October 25th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 26th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
