Do you remember what you were doing on September 11, 2001 when the United States was attacked by terrorists?
For many it seems like yesterday when we watched as hijacked airplanes flew into several federal buildings and destroyed countless lives.
The Cody Library would like to invite everyone to come commemorate those events, 20 years later, with a visit to the library this month. For the entire month of September, there will be displays set-up around the library with the purpose of education about what happened on the day and a look to the future.
• “Every Story is a Story” display – 315 books are being used to create a large-scale model of the seven buildings of the 2001 World Trade Center. Each wrapped book represents a story of one of the buildings.
• “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” - A progressive poster exhibition, developed by the 9/11 Memorial Museum and made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom, will be displayed.
• “Where Were You? What’s Your Story?” Display - Share your experience of that day 20 years ago and read those of others.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Library will be showing a webinar and two films in the morning and afternoon.
• 10 a.m. in Grizzly Hall - Watch the Anniversary in the Schools webinar program.
Viewers will learn about 9/11 through personal stories from 9/11 family members, first responders and a student on 9/11. The webinar will be interpreted in American Sign Language and captioned. An audio transcription and Spanish subtitles will also be available.
• 11:30 a.m. in Grizzly Hall - Watch a docudrama about two New York City Port Authority policemen who became trapped under the rubble of the Twin Towers after they volunteered to go in and rescue others. Rated PG-13 (128 min).
• 2 p.m. in Grizzly Hall - Watch a film about a 9-year-old boy who searches New York City for the lock that matches a mysterious key that belonged to his father, who was killed on 9/11. Rated PG-13 (129 min).
Twenty years after the events of 9/11, it is important to take a look back at what happened on that fateful day and remember the brave souls who ran into the destruction to help others. It makes each person pause and take stock of what is most important in the face of adversity and hard times.
Stop by the Cody Library in September to tell us what you remember. You can also call for more information at (307) 527-1880 or visit their website at parkcountylibrary.org.
