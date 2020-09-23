Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 15, 3:38 p.m., 1825 Mountain View Drive. EMS lift assist, 3 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Sept. 15, 7:28 p.m., 43 Juby’s Mobile Home Court. Gas line hit, 3 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
Sept. 19, 8:08 a.m., WYO 291. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS, 2 units and 13 personnel responded.
Sept. 19, 1:43 p.m., 9th and Sheridan. Two vehicle accident, assisted police, 4 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
