Cody was well represented in All-State music this year.
Twelve band members, the most in school history and the third-most of all schools in the state, made the All-State Band, while four were named to the All-State choir.
“The preparation for these auditions is grueling and takes a tremendous amount of personal preparation and work,” band director Wade French said. “If selected, it truly represents the strongest student musicians in our state. Both (choir director) Larry Munari and I are very proud of these students.”
More than 450 of Wyoming’s best high school music students met virtually in mid-February. Normally the group meets together for two days to practice and closes with a concert.
“I was happy we did something, but I was also upset because we weren’t able to have the experience and I’ve been looking forward to it,” Liberty Laing said.
In band, six students made it for their second year – Kinley Bollinger on percussion, Micah Idema on oboe, Nickoli Kumm on alto sax, Garrett Nelson bari sax, Hayley Pearson-Horner on bassoon and Landon Rau on trumpet.
“It was a huge accomplishment,” Idema said of the number of Cody members selected. “It speaks highly of Mr. French’s band program.”
First-year participants were Boston Fernandez on clarinet, Kaydence French on bass clarinet, Miriam Horton on alto sax, Laing on flute, Karina Schoessler on flute and Xavier Stover on trombone.
Laing, a senior, had auditioned the past three yeas.
“Last year I didn’t make it by like four points,” she said. “It was rough but I pushed through and made it. I was really happy because it has been a goal of mine to make it. My brother (Porter Laing) made it all four years.”
In choir, tenor Jace Grant and soprano Evynn Roberson made it for the second year, while soprano Madeline Bender and alto Isabelle Ramirez were selected for their first year.
“It was really cool to make it again,” Roberson said.
To be selected, the students first had to audition by playing or singing excerpts from preselected pieces and also doing scales. They had to do some sight reading as well.
“This year we got to do multiple takes, which took the pressure off,” Idema said.
All clinic rehearsals were in the band and choir rooms at Cody High School on Feb. 15. Students rehearsed all day together and were also instructed on how to record themselves, both on audio and video, to submit to the state so a virtual video performance can be created.
The All-State Band was directed by Dr. Bob Belser, professor of music at the University of Wyoming.
“It was different because he couldn’t hear us,” Idema said. “But he had a plan and knew areas that would need work.”
The All-State Choir was directed by Dr. Angela Kasper, professor of music at Western Washington University.
“She was really nice,” Roberson said. “She was happy and upbeat and kept us excited to do it. It made the experience better.”
Like the band, the singers were all muted while practicing unless they had a question.
“It was funny because she’d say something was beautiful even though she couldn’t hear us,” Roberson said.
One thing the students said they missed was meeting and performing with other musicians in the state.
“Getting to play with people is such a different ball game,” Idema said. “I really missed it.”
The All-State Gala Concert will be out via video sometime in late March or early April.
