Bruce Springsteen “the boss” rocker, husband and father, revealed a few years ago that he had a battle with depression that left him feeling “crushed.” The rocker compared his bouts of mental illness to “a freight train bearing down” on him.
“Whoever you’ve been and wherever you’ve been, it never leaves you, Springsteen explained. “I always picture it as a car. All your selves are in it. And a new self can get in, but the old selves can’t ever get out. The important thing is who’s got their hands on the wheel at any given moment.”
The many sides or selves of mental illness are not about multiple personalities. It is about all the facets of life experiences that make us who we are. Over the course of life we have situations that make us who we are now and may never be undone. The” coulda’, shoulda’, woulda’, moments that every person has. These thoughts have to be reconciled with and then put in what I call “the x-files” or the unexplained. It happened, learn from it and move on. That V8 moment, when you think, “what was I thinking?” Then get up and get going with the rest of your life.
Mental health issues are common, affecting one in every five Americans. After receiving a diagnosis of a mental health issue, it is common to experience a range of emotions. For some people, a diagnosis can be a relief in that they have a name to a problem. Others may see it as a major blow to self-esteem. They may experience fear, anger, denial, shame or sadness or they may wonder, “Why me?” “How will this affect my life?” “What will other people think of me?”
Learn all you can about your diagnosis. Take the medications prescribed. Should there be a problem contact your doctor or therapist; you may need to change the course you are on. Every person has many course changes in their life. That’s normal. Until you find the path that is right for you.
What is not normal is to give up and not try to get better. There may be medication changes, environmental changes, therapy changes – you have to be tenacious and never give up.
With a diagnosis of mental illness, you don’t get a casserole or a cake the way you do with other diagnosed illnesses, but you do get the understanding of why things are just a “little bit different” for you than your friends. It will get better the more you practice the better you get. However when you do give up remember that you surrender to the “dark side” and that should not be in your vocabulary.
Having a treatment plan for your “getting better” may help reduce your symptoms so that you can get back onto the highway of life. Mental illness can slow us down, but we don’t need to let it stop us.
Remember that you are in the company of many creative people such as: Lady GaGa, depression and anxiety, Adam Clayton, of U2, alcohol and depression, Adele, singer, depression, Selena Gomez, panic attacks and depression, Nikola Tesla inventor, sever obsessive compulsive disorder, he wouldn’t touch hair, obsessed with the number three, and polished every dining implement to perfection using exactly eighteen napkins. Agatha Christie, writer, dysgraphia, a learning disorder that affects penmanship, spelling and math. Yet she had excellent reading skills and had the ability to solve complex and develop detailed plots. Christie dictated her mysteries – Problem solved.
Paula Abdul, singer, dancer, had bulimia; Buzz Aldrin, astronaut, went to the moon, had depression; Tim Burton, director, has depression; Eric Clapton, musician, has depression; Robert Downey Jr., actor, is bipolar; Ozzie Osbourne, “the prince of darkness,” musician, battles depression, Ted Turner, businessman who founded CNN, is bipolar; Oprah Winfrey, media mogul, has anxiety, Johnny Depp, actor, has anxiety disorders.
Actress Glenn Close has mental illness in her family and she states that, “the mentally ill frighten and embarrass us and so we marginalize the people who most need our acceptance. What mental illness needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.
Remember labels are for jars not people.
“Prejudice is a great time saver. You can form opinions without having to get the facts,” said E.B. White.
(Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County)
