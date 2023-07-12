Friday July 14
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Show, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Riley Arena, $8 for general admission or $20 for three-day pass.
Family bike ride, 11 a.m., Cody Library.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
CASA Second Annual Scramble Golf Tournament, 2 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf Club.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Sippin’ Trail Launch Party, 3-5 p.m, Cody Craft Brewing.
Wyo West Music Fest summer concert series, 6 p.m., W arena, $10 for adults, $5 for kids.
Saturday July 15
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Show, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Riley Arena, $8 for general admission or $20 for three-day pass.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Program and reception: “Watercolour Diaries from the Green River,” 10 a.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West Coe Auditorium.
Praise in the Park, noon to 5 p.m., City Park.
Teen NERF wars, 4:45 p.m., Cody Library.
Meeteetse
3-on-3 basketball fundraiser, 9 a.m., Lions Park.
National Day of the American Cowboy celebration, 6 p.m., Oasis Hotel.
Sunday July 16
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riley Arena, $8 for general admission or $20 for three-day pass.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday July 17
Cody
Community blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cody Auditorium club room.
Teen room movie day: “The Princess Bride,” 3 p.m., Cody Library.
Tony DeSare piano concert and dinner, 6 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West, $80 per person, $70 for BBCW members.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday July 18
Cody
Community blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cody Auditorium club room.
Yoga class, 5:30 p.m., Cody Library.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email stephen@codyenterprise.com.
