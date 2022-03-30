Friday, April 1st
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Cody Cubs Casino Night, 6 p.m., Elks Club.
Triple C Events present Allie Colleen, doors open 6 p.m., music starts at 7, Cody Cattle Company. Opening act: Travis Houle.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, April 2nd
Cody
Cabin Fever Vendor Show, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Holiday Inn. Includes home based businesses as well as crafts. A way to support local youth based organizations and charities.
Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, 10 p.m., banquet room at the 8th Street Ivy. Monthly meeting to elect officers and announce delegates to the State Conference in Casper in June. The program will be Abigail Ritkowski reading her chapter winning essay on Peggy Shippen. She will be awarded a certificate and money award for this achievement. For further information call Karin (412) 715-2927.
Sunday, April 3rd
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 4th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Park County Master Gardeners meeting, 7 p.m., UW Extension Conference Room at the Park County Complex. Program TBA. Call Katherine, (716) 901-4019 or Nancy, (407)202-1334 for further information.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 5th
Cody
WYDOT National Electric Vehicle meeting, 5-7 p.m., Cody Library. Wyoming will soon receive National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula funds to use to facilitate electric vehicle infrastructure development, especially charging stations, around the state.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
St. Jude Celebrity Dinner, 6-9 p.m., Cassie’s Steakhouse.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
