Summer Reading will culminate in a Kindness Celebration on the west lawn of the children’s library. Come anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
Find out how many kindness tickets were earned for each project, receive a goody bag and tattoo, plus spot the library unicorn. Ruth Torrey sent two dollar bill bookmarks to give away. She and her late husband Peter have donated thousands of two dollar bills over the years to encourage young readers. D.J. Shuman will create balloon art from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Social distancing will be practiced. Please wear a mask.
Participants received tickets for reading, being read to and completing related activities. Those tickets were placed in receptacles for two Kindness Projects; Special Olympics of Wyoming, featuring our own Emma Foley, and the Cody Covid Relief Fund which is an interfaith organization formed to help local people struggling to pay bills during the pandemic.
Past kindness endeavors include the Park County Animal Shelter, Silas Johnson and Noah Rivers’ family medical expenses, the music park in City Park and the Cody High School band.
Local sponsors made “Imagine your Story,” 2020 relevant and fun for more than 800 Cody summer readers.
