Summer art classes have resumed after a break for coronavirus precautions.
Cody Country Art League members and nonmembers are invited to learn the nuances of color theory, mosaic or stained glass techniques, drawing skills or how to embellish a duck decoy during a full lineup of summer classes.
“We’ve got a great lineup of summer courses,” said René Huge, gallery director.
Most classes are in the CCAL large classroom in the former Cody Cupboard log building behind the chamber-visitor center and across from the Cody High School gyms.
Huge said the room has ample space to accommodate social distancing and class size is limited. Some classes may take place outdoors.
July classes:
• Color Speaks Louder Than Words, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for students ages 16 and up.
“Instructor Colleen Drury will cover basic color theory, then jump into how color affects our emotions and how to make color work best for each student,” Huge said.
Cost is $67.50 for members and $75 for nonmembers.
Artists should bring an 11-by-14-inch or 12-by-16-inch canvas, panel or watercolor paper; brushes and a paint medium.
“Choice of medium makes no difference,” Huge said. “Bring whatever you prefer to work with to complete a colorful painting.”
Drury will provide reference material choices.
• Mosaics 101, July 24-25. The Saturday session is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and class on Sunday starts at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. or a student’s project is finished.
Beginners will learn basic mosaic techniques from artist Suzie Warner during a two-day weekend class.
Students will start by learning how to cut glass and which glue to use.
On the second day Warner will teach how to grout for a finished piece. Wear old clothes and closed-toe shoes.
The fee is $67.50 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Supplies are included.
August classes will cover drawing and stained glass techniques. Duck Decoy Painting is tentative for August as well.
Call (307) 587-3597 to register. For more information go to codycountryartleague.com.
Cody Country Art League’s gallery inside the chamber-visitor center at 836 Sheridan is open. Admission is free and artwork is available for purchase.
CCAL’s annual Community Art Show with more than 185 pieces of artwork produced within the past two years and never before displayed are hung in the main gallery. The showcase of professional, amateur and youth masterpieces is up through Aug. 7.
People are asked to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from others in the gallery.
