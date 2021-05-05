By ZAC TAYLOR
Cody’s annual Horse Sale is back in person this year, along with downtown events to celebrate the Saturday event in front of The Irma.
Last year, there were no events and the auction was done virtually.
“We’re very excited to have it live this year,” said organizer Kay Clark. “Everybody is ready for it,” “We’ve brought a lot of people to town.”
She said there’s more interest than ever this year, with bidders coming from as far as Belgium – a hone bidder – and many people from the East Coast.
Clark said one lady flew out with her husband to look at horses, flew back home and turned around to drive out with her truck and trailer.
As for sellers, 77 horses are being auctioned by ranchers from Utah, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota and Alberta, Canada.
“Prices for horses are as high as they’ve ever been. It’s going to be crazy I think,” Clark said. “We’re hoping they’re the right kind for their buyers. Looking for good, easy horses people can ride.”
Events start Thursday morning with horse check-in. All day on Friday, people can watch a video preview of the horses for sale and Saturday afternoon Jake Clark’s Arena in Ralston will host a 1 p.m. ranch rodeo.
Friday morning at 8 a.m. there will be a horse sale meet-and-greet at the arena, with the sale taking place at 1 p.m. in front of The Irma.
Horsin’ Around
This annual event coincides with the Cody Country Horse Sale downtown Cody and offers a variety of rodeo-style street games and events for children Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pick up a street rodeo scorecard at participating businesses and enter to win two grand prizes. Each grand prize will include a youth bike, river trip and an assortment of gift cards.
Two Mother’s Day baskets will also be up for grabs. Turn in any local shopping receipt from Saturday to the bin on the Chamber front porch by Monday at 5 p.m. to enter. Make sure receipt reflects your name and phone number.
Business participating include:
• Annie’s Soda Saloon
• Buffalo Bill Harley
• The Cowboy Palace
• Cowtown Candy Co.
• FootWorks
• Joyvagen Cycles
• Legends Bookstore
• Love’s Gifts-
• Monie’s
• MTN GRL Wyoming
• North Fork Anglers
• Rawhide Coffee
• Rockstar Cowgirl
• Sweets Soda Pop Bar
• The Village Shoppe
• Timmer Gallery
• Treasured Memories
• Wayne’s Boot Shop
• Wyoming Buffalo Co.
• Yellowstone Gift Shop
Grand prize and basket winners will be announced Tuesday.
The event is put on by the Cody Events Committee.
