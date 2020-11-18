Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Mark Robert Shane, improper backing, crash, $200; Jerold John Jochim, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Amy Marlene Beaverson, no liability insurance, $300; Janelle Elizabeth Sagner, no or one taillight, $110; Kadance Elaine Holman, careless driving, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew Ruiz, public intoxication, $500, $10 court cost; Trenton Briggs, public intoxication, $510, $10; Briggs, illegal possession of controlled substance, $750; Daniel G. Chambers, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay court fine.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Renee Jean D’Alessandro, Wapiti, illegal left turn, $100; Sarah Baldwin, Dallas, speeding in school zone, $200; Ramsai Krishina Kolli, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding, $121, $10; Derec Davidson, Burlington, following too closely, crash, $150, $10; McKenna Hanson, Powell, no valid drivers license, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Michael Lewis, Lovell, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear; Tiffany Dawn Senn, Basin, speeding, bench warrant for failure to pay court fine; Darrian Treat, Powell, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Hothan, Powell, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay court fine.
