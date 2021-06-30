The Park County GOP’s Freedom Celebration, a chance for the community to celebrate the freedoms won in the Revolutionary War, will include the usual pageantry Saturday at 1 p.m., including an honor guard and a memorial flyover by two T-34s, with the pilots honoring a former pilot who died last year.
There will be the VIP guests, which include U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, Gov. Mark Gordon and the first lady, and other local and state politicians.
Park County Republican Party Chairman Martin Kimmet will be the MC again this year, with the invocation by Pastor Pat Alpin of the Cowboy Church, the Pledge and National Anthem sung, with words by guest speaker, Brian Schroeder, Headmaster of Veritas Academy.
Schroeder grew up in Fort Atkinson, Wis., graduated from high school in 1976 and college in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pastoral Studies, and in 1993 with a Master of Arts degree in professional counseling. He was ordained to ministry in 2000 and has been in Christian education for 15 years, pastoral ministry for seven years, and family and youth counseling for more than 14 years. He has been married for 36 years to wife Susie; they have seven children and four grandchildren.
A giant American flag will fly over the proceedings and, farther above, will be two T-34s. This year, the pilots will be flying in honor of Wally Zook, a flyover veteran who died in 2020.
“Both pilots are looking forward to participating in the Freedom Celebration again this year,” organizer Carol Armstrong said. “So this July 3rd, let’s hope for good weather, blue skies and tail winds and look skyward as they fly again in celebration of our nation’s Independence and our friend, Wally Zook.”
Zook had flown a T-34 over the event along with fellow pilot Bo Ewald the last few years until Zook’s death.
This year there will be two “Fly Boys,” Ewald and Drew Daniel, flying again in memory of their friend Zook. Ewald will be flying Zook’s T-34 and Daniel will be flying Ewald’s T-34. Both live in Red Lodge. Daniel is a captain for Delta and he was also a friend of Zook.
Production of the T-34 began in 1953 and the U.S. Navy used the T-34B as a trainer until the 1970s, when some were armed with .50-caliber machine guns and used a tactical ground support aircraft during the Vietnam War in areas where larger, faster jet aircraft were unable to maneuver.
A total of 9,104 were manufactured in the U.S.
