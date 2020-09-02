The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office will partner with the community at the Four Bear Trail on Sept. 12 for a shared conservation stewardship project in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
Volunteers are invited to spend the day with BLM staff installing an equestrian/foot bridge, rerouting a portion of trail and removing barbed wire fence.
“This year’s event is unique because we’ll be installing a bridge built by the Shoshone Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Rick Tryder. “It should be a great day to make a valuable contribution to public lands as well as to enjoy the beauty of the Four Bear Trail and surrounding area.”
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Four Bear Trail parking area, located 17 miles west of Cody on U.S. Highway 16. Turn right at the Four Bear Trailhead sign. Wear good work shoes or boots and bring work gloves, lunch and water. To mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, the group will take preventative measures like working in small teams, social distancing, not sharing tools, and washing and sanitizing hands often.
Established in 1994 and typically held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country.
For more information, contact Richard Tryder at (307) 578-5900 or rtryder@blm.gov. For more information about NPLD visit neefusa.org/npld. Use the hashtag #NPLD or @PublicLandsDay when posting about your NPLD experience on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.