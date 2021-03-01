Join the Cody Library each Friday in March at 2 p.m. to screen films that celebrate life’s diversity.
On March 5, be inspired when “a 10-year-old boy with a facial deformity attends school for the first time when he begins the fifth grade. With the support of his parents, he learns how to make friends and adjust to his new environment.”
On March 12, celebrate a superhero as he “defends Wakanda, a technologically advanced country in Africa that has hidden itself away from the rest of the world. Now, he must face a dissident who wants to sell the country’s natural resources to fund an uprising.”
On March 19, an animated film follows as “a boy journeys into the Land of the Dead to seek forgiveness from his ancestors and lift a curse.”
On March 26, join in an uplifting tale of “an inner-city girl striving to become a spelling champ.”
The series is free, open to the public, and will take place in Grizzly Hall at the Park County Public Library in Cody. Seating is first come, first served and limited to 20 attendees due to social distancing
For more information, call (307) 527-1880 or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
