Jersey Layla Doane was born Aug. 3, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Erika Gukeisen and Daniel Merideth pf Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Jersey joins siblings Dylan Doane, 22, Ryan Mitchell, 16, Morgan Doane, 9, Isiah Doane, 8, Alexandria Merideth, 10.
Grandparent is Fred Doane.
Haysten Cheney was born Aug. 12, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Meagan and Ryan Cheney of Ralston.
He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
Haysten joins sibling Huxley, 2.
Grandparents are Dale and Jennifer Jones, and Troy and Ashli Koster.
Rowan George Meier was born Aug. 12, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Kristina and Austin Meier of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces.
Rowan joins sibling Audrey Lynn Jordan, 7.
Grandparents are Shelley Meier Luhman and Greg Luhman, and Ginger A. Heinlein.
Elena Sol Pacheco was born Aug. 13, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Kathy and Horacio Pacheco of Greybull.
She weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces.
Elena joins siblings Wesley Garay, 19, Annarose Pacheco, 10, and Adrianna Pacheco, 3.
Grandparent is Fabiana Marillo Robles.
