The Big Horn Basin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented Gary Graber with a Flag Appreciation Award.
The award is given annually on Flag Day to a person or organization that has shown exemplary patriotism in the display of the flag of the United States.
Graber’s large mural is seen on the Powell highway west of the Corbett bridge and is an impressive sight to anyone driving on the highway. The painting is an original design by Graber and was done to honor the flag and serves as a memorial to the many veterans in his family. The organization congratulates Graber on his award and the excellent community service he has provided.
The Big Horn Basin Chapter of the Wyoming Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is the state’s first organized local chapter. The chapter serves residents in the entire Big Horn Basin.
The National SAR is the largest male lineage organization in the United States consisting of nearly 600 local chapters and several international societies. Its members are male descendants of those who served or gave aid to the Patriot cause during the American Revolution. They are dedicated to perpetuating American ideals and traditions, and protecting the Constitution.
Any man interested in membership may contact Keith Francik at 587-5748
