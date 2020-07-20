A pair of musical Cody sisters perform Thursday in the weekly Concerts in the Park series in City Park.
The 6:30 p.m. show should be a treat for locals who enjoy listening to The Whitlocks, as life has gotten in the way of performing recently.
“Locals have seen us perform for years in Cody but as we have grown it is harder and harder to perform with kids and work,” Abbey Krubeck said. “It is always special when we have the opportunity to sing together.”
She and sister Cammy Richmond have been singing together since they were ages 9 and 8.
They have made four CDs as a duo, recording in Nashville, Cody and Denver.
They’ve opened for Trace Adkins and perform their version of country pop all over the country.
Cammy plays guitar and Abbey plays bass.
“It’s great to sing with my sister,” Abbey said. “We always know where we are going with a song without saying.”
The duo have performed in the bandshell before, but this is their first time playing Concerts in the Park.
People may bring a chair and enjoy a show. The series is made possible by the City of Cody, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and local sponsors including Ron and Carol Dube and Gail Construction.
