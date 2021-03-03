Amid the challenges and tough questions of the past year, Bible Study Fellowship International (BSF) is studying “Genesis,” which provides answers to life’s hardest questions: Why are we here? What is my purpose? Why is the world so broken? You can explore God’s answers in an interdenominational community through BSF, walking through each chapter and exploring God’s Word in context. Whether you are familiar with the Bible or just looking to learn more about the Bible for the first time, it’s not too late to join the weekly study, with meetings in Cody, Powell and virtual options available via Zoom.
The women’s study is Thursdays, 9:10-10:40 a.m. in Cody. During the daytime study, women are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren to the weekly preschool program, which is available for infants through 5 years. The BSF Children’s Program teaches kids the truths of Genesis on their own level. In addition, there are BSF classes available for women on Thursday evenings at 7 in Cody and Powell. For more information and location details, call Julie at (307) 272-3375.
The men’s study is Tuesday evenings, 6:45-8:15 p.m. at Cody Bible Church, 2137 Cougar Avenue. There is a school program for ages 6-18, also available with a virtual option. For more information and location details call Denny at (307) 587-4516.
All are welcome. Join to discover where everything began and what it means for each of our lives today.
