Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Adam Bigham, 30, possesion and manufacturing or delivery of controlled substance, June 23
Alexander Gaisford, 19, third degree arson, June 24.
Robert Benner, 18, battery, June 25.
Destiny Devyak, 33, probation revoked, June 26.
Joshua Beacham, 42, warrant for domestic battery, June 26.
Disturbance
Assault, Lane 10, Powell, June 21.
Report of a missing child, found hiding prior to officer arrival, Barrows Road, Powell, June 22.
Report of property damage, Fredrick Lane, Meeteetse, June 22.
Report of a break-in, burglar alarm went off, call canceled, County Road 6WX, Cody, June 22.
Report of a break-in, false alarm, Trout Ranch Road, Cody, June 23.
Property gates reported open and satellite dish stolen, Lane 11, Powell, June 23.
Report of a break-in, false alarm, Tanager Drive, Cody, June 23.
Threats reported received at Lane 11 1/2, Powell, June 23.
Report of intrusion on Road 19, call canceled, Powell, June 23.
Dry conditions prompt fireworks complaint, Ptarmigan Drive, Cody, June 23.
Report of damaged property, Road 10, Powell, June 25.
Suspicious activity reported at Dog Pond, WYO 295, Powell, June 25.
Threatening texts received, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, June 26.
Damage reported from party near Deaver Reservoir, advised that rocks blocking driving path to the reservoir had been moved and trash strewn about, Road 2N, Deaver, June 27.
Trespass complaint at Sunshine Reservoir, County Road 5XS, Meeteetse, June 27.
Traffic
Driver warned for no visible registration or bill of sale, US 14-16-20, Cody, June 21.
Driver warned for broken passenger headlight, mile post 19, US 14A, Powell, June 22.
Driver warned for no license in possession and stop sign violation, Lane 11, Powell, June 23.
Driver reported being run off the road and damage to vehicle, County Road 7GQ, Cody, June 23.
Driver cited for unsecured load, WYO 120S, Cody, June 24.
ATV accident reported, Tanager Drive, Cody, June 26.
Drunk man walking along highway nearly hit by vehicle, Spirit Mountain Road, Cody, June 27.
Other
Cow on the run, US 14/Lane 9, Powell, June 21.
Suspect turned self in on warrant, Cody Law Enforcement Center, June 21.
Cow on the road returned to owner, US 14/Lane 9, Powell, June 21.
Person bitten by the family dog, Lane 11, Powell, June 21.
Report of a lost dog, blue heeler/border collie mix with a faded blue collar, WYO 32, Powell, June 21.
Caller asked deputy to speak with a neighbor, Hawk Drive, Cody, June 23.
Report of a broken tamper-proof seal on a package, Richland Trail, Clark, June 23.
Neighbors cows reported crossing property line, Road 2N, Deaver, June 23.
Report of neighbor dog killing a chicken, Main Street, Ralston, June 23.
Deputy requested to discuss phone scam, Louis Lamour Lane, Clark, June 24.
Report of an abandoned vehicle on the property, Fredrick Lane, Meeteetse, June 24.
Cows violating jaywalking laws, County Road 6QS/Shiloh Road, Cody, June 24.
Report of red angus calf in rebellious phase, ran from home with tag #103 in ear, Lane 8, Powell, June 24.
Grey and white mare loose, County Road 6WX, Cody, June 24.
Arrest made in warrant service attempt, Lane 8, Powell, June 24.
Border collie tries to herd sheep in sky, returned to owner, US 14A, Cody, June 25.
Chickens killed, Road 17, Powell, June 26.
Person reports motorcycle riders being used as targets for stick-throwing practice, Risen Son Road, Powell, June 26.
Black cow jaywalking, Road 11/Lane 8, Powell, June 26.
Four horses make escape, Redland Drive, Clark.
Welfare check requested on kenneled dog, neighbors have been feeding and watering it, Marquette Drive, Cody, June 27.
Black cow and calf using road as personal jogging track, Carter Mountain Access Road R, Cody, June 27.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Cockburn, 64, unlawful contact, breach of peace, June 23
Timothy Treacy, 43, public intoxication, June 25
Diana Moses, 55, public intoxication, June 26
Cameron Hawthorne, 33, unlawful contact, June 26
Shawn Williams, 45, driving under the influence of alcohol, June 27
Stephen Rex Sr., 57, violation of protection order, possession of controlled substance, domestic battery- second offense, June 29
Dondi Bradshaw, 49, breach of peace, June 29
Alexia Guerrero, 21, failure to comply with probation order, June 30
Disturbance
Someone playing loud music on Goodturn Drive. Officers were unable to locate at 11:30 p.m. June 23.
Gunshot heard on Salsbury Avenue. Officers found nothing at 12:10 a.m. June 25.
Neighbor’s dog on 20th Street is barking nonstop. Police were unable to locate at 3:05 a.m. June 27.
Loud bang heard northwest of a man’s location on Baker Drive and his neighbor verified this account. Police were unable to locate at 5:25 p.m. June 27.
Dog in a green trailer with a white car parked in the B Street alley barks all the time. Police warned the owner for having noisy dogs at 9:25 p.m. June 27.
Two men fighting at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 11:15 p.m. June 27.
Belligerent guest walking around the halls of the Comfort Inn on Sheridan Avenue. Police provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. June 28.
Man and female yelling at each other on Rumsey Avenue at 8:35 p.m. June 29.
Fireworks going off near the intersection of Alger Avenue and 16th Street. Police were unable to locate at 9:40 p.m. June 29.
Music being played really loudly on West Yellowstone Avenue for the past hour, 11:05 p.m. June 29.
Traffic
Broken down truck near the intersection of 17th Street and Sheridan Avenue at 12:05 a.m. June 24.
Box of tools in the road on the South Fork hill on County Road 6WX. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 p.m. June 24.
REDDI report filed on maroon Chevy S10 driving erratic. The driver was warned for being unable to maintain a single lane at 10:55 p.m. June 24.
Vehicle on Bleistein Avenue with two doors open. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. June 25.
North Chugwater Drive woman said there are vehicles that drive in the alley behind her house that go onto her lawn. She would like to talk to an officer about ordinances restricting her from putting rocks up. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. June 25.
Silver Hyundai Tucson abandoned at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue since June 20. Reported at 11:35 a.m. June 25.
REDDI report filed at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue for a woman across the street, parked outside the first yellow apartment, drinking alcohol inside her car. Officers were unable to locate at 6:20 p.m. June 25.
Skateboarders were warned for having no lights or reflectors and riding in the roadway near the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street. A warning was issued at 10:55 p.m. June 25.
Man passed out in his car at the Maverik south gas station at 2:10 a.m. June 26. Officers provided assistance.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. June 27. Police were unable to assist.
REDDI report filed on blue Jeep swerving into all the lanes and striking a curb on Big Horn Avenue near Fremont Motors. A passerby said the vehicle is now possibly on 16th Street., 4 p.m. June 27.
A REDDI report was filed on an intoxicated man who left Brewgards on Mountain View Drive. The caller said he was harassing a girl in the bar. Police were unable to locate at 6:05 p.m. June 27.
Rabbit hit and is still alive but has broken legs near the intersection of 15th Street and Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 a.m. June 29.
Rottweiler dog running in the road near the intersection of 19th Street and Salsbury Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 7:30 a.m. June 29.
Hit and run crash at Walmart involving a 2013 silver Subaru Legacy parked across from the liquor store. There was no blockage or injuries as of 2:20 p.m. June 29.
Resident on 14th Street is concerned, as their neighbor speeds in the area, and there are children on the block. Officers provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. June 29.
Driver warned for their vehicle releasing excessive smoke near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Cougar Avenue at 5:55 p.m. June 29.
A grey Dodge Ram truck and grey Jeep Cherokee crashed at Taco John’s on 17th Street. They are both parked in the entryway to the parking lot at 5:55 p.m. June 29. A citation was issued.
Other
One of the city’s riding lawn mowers was damaged at Circle Drive Park on 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. June 23.
East Carter Avenue man has a cat trapped that he would like picked up, 9:30 a.m. June 23.
German shepherd dog in a car at Walmart at 12:40 p.m. June 23. Officers provided assistance.
Dog locked inside a car at Smoker Friendly on Sheridan Avenue for the past hour. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. June 23.
Mattress dumped in the 29th Street and Irma Avenue area. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. June 23.
Three dogs running loose at Dacken Park on 22nd Street. They came from a grey Chevy parked on the side of the road, operated by a man with a beard and a female in black clothing. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 p.m. June 23.
Intoxicated man headed towards Big Horn Avenue on C Street, wearing an orange shirt, black shorts and carrying a white bag. He was stumbling and vomited behind a dumpster. The caller is concerned he might stumble into traffic, 9:35 p.m. June 23.
Very large snake in front of the back door at Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. June 23.
Some sort of animal by the McDonald’s on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 9 a.m. June 24.
Glade Court caller lost a pregnant calico cat, 11:40 a.m. June 24.
Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue would like a night patrol for the next few weeks. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. June 24.
Tan and brindle colored dog with a purple bandanna running at large near the intersection of 19th Street and Bleistein Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 12:50 p.m. June 24.
Woman lost her brown oversized wallet at Albertsons between June 18-19. It had her driver’s license, credit cards, and about $70 in cash, 4:35 p.m. June 24.
Kitten found at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue at 7:55 p.m. June 24.
Two Australian shepherd dogs running in the 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue area who are possibly aggressive. Police were unable to locate at 8:50 a.m. June 25.
C Street man said someone smashed his window the previous night with a rock, 9:25 a.m. June 25.
Brown lab dog with a red collar near the intersection of Newton Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers were unable to locate at 3 p.m. June 25.
Crown Royal bag with change in it found near the intersection of 22nd Street and Central Avenue, 3:40 p.m. June 25.
Extra patrols and a trespassing order requested at the Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 p.m. June 25.
Open window on the south side of Cody City Hall on Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 p.m. June 25.
Alpine Avenue woman thinks someone is in her house. Her granddaughter was in the residence the previous day. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 a.m. June 26.
F Street woman said someone broke into her rental, kicking in the back door. She is not sure what is missing, 12:35 p.m. June 26.
Man and woman tried to turn their labradoodle dog with white and black spots into the Park County Animal Shelter on US 14-16-20 East, saying it was attacking other dogs. They were last seen heading into city limits and the shelter is worried they will abandon the dog somewhere, 12:40 p.m. June 26.
Heeler mix dog in front of Taco John’s on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. June 26.
Woman lost an iPhone in a brown wallet case with her driver’s license and credit cards inside at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 2:45 p.m. June 26.
Man said there are children tying a rope from tree to tree and walking across it at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, and his boss told him they’re not allowed to do that. Officers provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. June 26.
Three minor children involved in an assault at Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center on US 14A at 10:15 a.m. June 27.
Man said it looked like a fight was going to happen at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street and he was kicked out for trying to call the police. Police provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. June 27.
E Avenue woman just saw a man in the house next to her drag and hit a woman, 10:25 p.m. June 27.
Intoxicated person near the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 13th Street. Police provided assistance at 1:25 a.m. June 28.
An 8-year old female chocolate lab dog with a leather beaded collar was lost from Wyoming Avenue, 10:25 p.m. June 28.
Open door or window at a residence near the intersection of E Avenue and Blackburn Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 a.m. June 29.
Salisbury Avenue man said his neighbor stacked up a bunch of trash and yard clippings behind his home. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 a.m. June 29.
Black dog, possibly a rottweiler, with a tan muzzle and no collar running at large at the Depot Drive Apartments on Depot Drive. Police were unable to locate at 8:55 a.m. June 29.
Big Horn Federal bank on Stampede Avenue received a counterfeit $20 bill, 3:40 p.m. June 29.
Gail Lane resident filed a nuisance complaint about their neighbor’s weeds, 4:15 p.m. June 29.
