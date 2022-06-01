Friday, June 3
Cody
Taylor Dental - Community Dental Day, registration 7:45 a.m., event 8 a.m.-4 p.m., All patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients are welcome to bring a chair, water and snacks for the wait, as the line often stretches outside.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, June 4
Cody
Kid’s Free Fishing Day, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m.-noon Kid’s Fishing Competition, noon-1 p.m. lunch and prizes, Beck Lake State Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Kick off to Summer 2022-Eli Mosley Concert, starts 5:30 p.m. with opening act Daniel Kosel & Madrona Road. Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. for Big Horn Radio Nite, with $15 tickets for county residents, Stampede Rodeo Grounds.
Powell
Park County Democrats monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Powell Library. For more information call (307) 272-8092.
Sunday, June 5
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, June 6
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 7
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
