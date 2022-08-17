The study of the human brain has been called the last frontier in science. The most complex entity known resides between your ears. Over half of what we know about the brain in relation to mental illness has been learned in the last 10 years. As a consequence, medications and treatments have improved and people who are now being diagnosed with mental illness have a better prognosis than people diagnosed before that time.

