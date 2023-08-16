As a Kentucky native who has spent his last 21 years in Wyoming, Aaron Davis straddles two very different cultures: one southern, another western.
That unique musical fusion manifests itself in Davis’ music, which audiences will have a chance to enjoy during a Concerts in the Park performance on Aug. 24. Davis and his band The Mystery Machine will be the final performance of this year’s concert series and followed by an ice cream social.
“I definitely lean into my southern influences, in terms of deeper musical roots,” Davis said. “But my songs also feature characters from the West and Wyoming. If I were to describe my music, it probably comes closest to Western Americana, but there’s more to it in that.”
Indeed, the Hoback resident said his music has a little bit of something for everybody.
“We like to stretch ourselves into rock and roll, country, blues, folk, even some swing music,” he said. “When it comes to the stuff I write and the music we play, there really isn’t a formula.”
Davis provides lead vocals for the band and also plays several varieties of guitar as well as the banjo and harmonica. He is joined in the band by David Bundy on bass; Mike Patton on organ, piano and synthesizer; and Liam Mountain O’Neill on drums and percussion. Aside from Davis, all the band members hail from Teton County, Idaho.
“These guys are top-notch,” Davis said. “I love to collaborate with them. I can bring them a seed of a song and watch it evolve over time, as these four different personalities collaborate and create something special.”
Davis said fans should expect to hear some music from the band’s new EP, which will be released next month. In addition, the band is “work-shopping” some more new music that might be performed during the show, he said.
Davis and The Mystery Machine are not strangers to Concerts in the Park, where they have performed once before. Before that, Davis and his other band Screen Door Porch particiated in the concert series three times.
Davis said he loved performing in Cody and was excited to return.
“I mean, first of all, could you ask for a better commute?” Davis asked. “We get to drive through Yellowstone Park, and always take extra time to pull off, see the sights and enjoy it along the way. And Cody itself is a really interesting place, and a great place for us to add to the sound track of Wyoming-grown music.”
Davis’ concert is the final performance of the season, and will culminate in an ice cream social. The concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page said.
During the event, the west side of 10th Street from Sheridan Avenue to Beck Avenue will be closed to allow for beverage and food vendors, a city of Cody newsletter said.
For more information on Davis and his music, visit https://www.aarondavismusic.com.
