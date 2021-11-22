St. Barbara’s Catholic Church will be hosting a special three-night series of presentations. Talks will be presented by nationally acclaimed speaker, author and radio host, Jon Leonetti. He believes that our deepest longing for happiness and wholeness is fulfilled in the encounter with Jesus Christ.
The three-night presentation series will begin on Sunday, Nov. 28 and end on Tuesday, Nov. 30. All talks will take place at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church located at 115 E. Third Street in Powell. Each session will begin at 7 p.m. and last about an hour.
This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend and no reservations are necessary. Face masks are encouraged but not required. Come learn who God is and discover his dream is for your life.
