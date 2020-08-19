Certain people and situations in life can trigger us to feel badly about ourselves or engage in destructive behavior. Identifying the toxic influences in our lives and taking steps to create boundaries or a new life without them can improve mental and physical health over time.
Mental Health America says an average of 80% of American has experienced emotional abuse. Approximately 75% of American employees have had a toxic boss according to a 2018 survey by Monster.com. Toxic friends are common; 84% of women and 75% of men report having a toxic friend.
Common traits of toxic people are manipulation, making you feel bad about yourself, being judgmental, lots of negativity, passive aggression, self–centeredness, and having difficulty with anger management.
Toxic people are very good at manipulation. They seem to be genuinely interested in your company and getting to know you at first, but will eventually use the knowledge they gain about you to do what they want. They will often twist your words or make you feel guilty to get their way.
A toxic person will make you feel bad about yourself with insults. Insults are the most direct way that toxic people can make you feel bad, but most of the time the ways they affect your self-esteem are more subtle. When you are happy or proud of yourself, they will find ways to “rain on your parade” or downplay your achievements. They may act as if they are smarter than you to make you feel dumb or insignificant.
Everyone can be judgmental from time to time, but a toxic person is judgmental almost all the time. They see things in black and white and criticize anything they don’t agree with or approve of, instead of considering the circumstances or the feelings of others.
Some people just can’t see the good in life. They find negativity in everything and aren’t able to find joy in anything. Being around someone like this can make it hard for you to enjoy yourself and be positive. Sometimes it can be easy to confuse the symptoms of negativity for depression.
Passive aggression is a way that people express their discontent without having a conversation about their problems. This type of hostility is less obvious than anger and can be shown in a number of different ways. Some forms of passive aggression include; snide comments, sabotaging the efforts of other people, and purposefully doing something or not doing something to make things or situations inconvenient for someone to get them upset or lose their focus.
Toxic people care mostly about themselves. Being self-centered, they never think how their actions will affect others and believe that what they do is a benefit for others. A self–centered person is focused on getting what they want and is unlikely to compromise or consider another person’s point of view.
A toxic person has difficulty with anger management, making you feel like you are walking on egg shells every time you are around them. The littlest thing can trigger them into a fit of rage, and often nasty, hurtful things are said while they are in this mental state. There may be apologies the day after, but they are insincere and the toxic person will repeat their hurtful behaviors soon after.
One of the most dangerous traits of a toxic person is controlling behavior. They may try to restrict you from contacting your friends or family, or limit resources like transportation or access to money to restrict the ability you have to interact with the world around you.
Where there is a verbal abuse and emotional abuse, physical abuse is not far behind. Like arsenic toxic people will slowly kill you. Maybe it is time to clean out the darkness and start living in the sunshine.
“Controllers, abusers, and manipulative people don’t question themselves. They don’t ask themselves if the problem is them. They say the problem is someone else,” said Darlene Quiment
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County (307) 250-2978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.