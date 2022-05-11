First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is proud to partner with the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) and the University of Wyoming Extension for the second year of the Grow a Little Extra project. This collaboration utilizes existing resources to create a sustainable solution to hunger through local food.
The Grow a Little Extra program encourages home gardeners to “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens to dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies, and churches or community organizations who want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.
Free seeds are available at your Park County Extension offices in Cody (Park County Complex) or Powell (Park County Fairgrounds). CNP educator, Debbie Kelly, will coordinate Grow a Little Extra efforts in the area, including accepting produce donations, weighing them, and distributing them to local anti-hunger organizations. In Park County, Grow a Little Extra donations will go to the Cody Cupboard and Loaves and Fishes in Powell.
Last year’s campaign yielded over 10,000 pounds of fresh garden produce donated for distribution around the state to local anti-hunger organizations. Fresh produce is difﬁcult and costly for the food pantry system to procure, and this project encourages people from across the state to participate in this Wyoming solution to hunger.
“University of Wyoming Extension is already doing good work around the state with their Master Gardener program and Cent$ible Nutrition Program,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon. “This Wyoming Hunger Initiative effort continues to leverage the work already being done to increase access to local produce for a wide range of people in Wyoming.” Strengthening local food systems reduces food insecurity and increases positive health outcomes, which supports Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s goal of ensuring nourished kids, healthy families, and thriving communities across the state.
“The Cent$ible Nutrition Program and UW Extension values the partnership with the First Lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative to increase access to locally grown fresh produce to people in need. Together, we have been able to increase produce donations and nutrition education to food pantry and anti-hunger agency patrons,” says Cent$ible Nutrition State Director Mindy Meuli.
Anyone in the state of Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Extension ofﬁce, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.
Contact Debbie Kelly at (307) 527-8560 or dkelly@parkcounty.us, or visit nohungerwyo.org/grow for more information.
