The Cody Soroptimist Club’s fundraiser has been postponed again due to COVID-19 and a need for a new venue.
The club had chosen “Roaring 20’s in 2020” for their annual Wine Tasting Party. The local nonprofit’s major fundraiser was originally scheduled at the Cody Auditorium on March 21, 2020, then moved due to COVID-19 concerns to March 20, and has now been indefinitely postponed.
Soroptimist of Cody, Wyoming will also be looking for a new location to hold their Annual Wine Tasting Party. The Cody Auditorium and City of Cody recently notified club president Kelly Eissinger that “only non-alcohol events can be held in the future, at the Cody Auditorium due to the Cody Auditorium’s lack of a fire suppression system.”
“Our first priority was always the safety of our attendees, volunteers, donors, club members and the general public, all whom are involved in the club’s fundraising efforts,” the club said in a release. “And, along with Soroptimist International of the Americas placing a federation-wide temporary pause on Soroptimist activities and fundraisers, we have decided to indefinitely postpone our 47th Annual Wine Tasting Party until a new location can be found and the Covid-19 indoor restrictions enforced by our state, local Park County and Soroptimist International of the Americas are eased and/or lifted. It is in our community’s best interest to not hold this annual fundraiser, yet, which normally draws 500-600 people.”
People can save any pre-purchased wine tasting event tickets ‘Roaring 20’s in 2020’. All monetary donations, wine-tasting sponsors funds and silent auction items already received are still recognized and greatly appreciated … and will now be used towards our 47th Annual Wine Tasting Party, when it is securely and safely rescheduled.
For more information, contact Wine Tasting Party Chairperson Nicole Burr at (307) 899-4344 or email nikiramz@yahoo.com with any questions.
Last year would have been the 47th year of the event, which is the main fundraiser for the Cody Soroptimist Club. Proceeds go to local non-profit organizations, events and Live Year Dream and High School Scholarships all that improve the lives of women and girls through social and economic empowerment and programs.
