The Park County Library System Board of Directors voted Thursday to expand open hours at the libraries.
New hours will be as follows:
• Cody: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Powell: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• Meeteetse: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Curbside service will continue. Call to make arrangements in Cody at (307) 527-1880, in Meeteetse call (307) 868-2248 or contact Powell at (307) 754-8828.
The librarians will follow the CDC and public health guidelines of social distancing. All who visit are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Public computers will be available by reservation, up to one hour per day per patron. Material is still being quarantined.
In Cody, meeting rooms will be available on a limited basis.
“We won’t have meeting room space in Powell until we stop quarantining items and storing furniture,” said Powell manager Faith Johnson.
The Fireside room is not a separate space there.
For details visit parkcountylibrary.org, follow Mabel Wilkinson and Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook and codylibrary on Instagram.
Call (307) 527-1880 or email Cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
