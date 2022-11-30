Friday December 2
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Love Light Celebration, 4:30-6 p.m., Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday December 3
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., VFW Hall.
Big Horn Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Christmas Party, 10 a.m., 8th Street at the Ivy. Bring 2 dozen cookies for exchange and a wrapped white elephant gift. For more information, call Karin (412) 715-2927.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Christmas Lights, 3-6 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Park, Lake Shore Campground.
Live Musical Performances, 4-7 p.m., 1719 Wyoming Avenue.
Sunday December 4
Cody
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Live Musical Performances, 4-6:30 p.m., 1719 Wyoming Avenue.
Taking Care of Christmas, 5 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Cody Community Choir and Chamber Ensemble present “All that Have Life and Breath ... Sing,” a Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday December 5
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Live Musical Performances, 4-6:30 p.m., 1719 Wyoming Avenue.
Community Nativity, 5 and 7 p.m., 1719 Wyoming Ave.
Cody Community Choir and Chamber Ensemble present “All that Have Life and Breath ... Sing,” a Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.
Powell
Park County Master Gardeners Christmas Party Potluck, 6 p.m., Powell Library Conference Room. Bring an exchange gift valued under $10. For more information, call Linda (307) 754-9197.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday December 6
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
